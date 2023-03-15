THURSDAY
Anderson
New Changing Station+ to distribute diapers and wipes (up to age 3 and must be registered), 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 2751 N. Scatterfield Road.
Shuffleboard tournament 6 p.m.; No Limit Texas Hold’em Tournament, buy-in, 6:30-7:30 p.m. at American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
Gabe Sigler 7 p.m. at T.M. Norton’s Brewing Co., 3315 Cherry Road.
“Romeo & Juliet” 7:30 p.m. at The Alley Theatre, 923 Jackson St.
Middletown
Broasted chicken dinners 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.