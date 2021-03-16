Events and activities scheduled for Wednesday:
Anderson
- Anderson High School Class of ‘67 luncheon, noon, Blaze Brew Pub, Championship Lanes, 1920 E. 53rd St.
- Family Feud, 7 p.m., T.M. Nortons Brewing Co., 3315 Cherry Road.
- Zach Day & Cory Alder Live, celebrating St. Patrick's Day, 7-10 p.m., 5's Tap House, 1314 Broadway St.
Chesterfield
- Shuffleboard tournament, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Frankton
- Hamburgers/hot dogs, 5:30 p.m.; bingo, 6-8 p.m., Frankton American Legion.
