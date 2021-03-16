LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

Events and activities scheduled for Wednesday:

Anderson

  • Anderson High School Class of ‘67 luncheon, noon, Blaze Brew Pub, Championship Lanes, 1920 E. 53rd St.
  • Family Feud, 7 p.m., T.M. Nortons Brewing Co., 3315 Cherry Road.
  • Zach Day & Cory Alder Live, celebrating St. Patrick's Day, 7-10 p.m., 5's Tap House, 1314 Broadway St.

Chesterfield

  • Shuffleboard tournament, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.

Frankton

  • Hamburgers/hot dogs, 5:30 p.m.; bingo, 6-8 p.m., Frankton American Legion.

