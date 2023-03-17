SATURDAY
Anderson
Second annual Lift-a-Thon Hope for Madison County 8 a.m. at White River Club, 1545 S. Scatterfield Road.
Spring Scavenger Hunt 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Mounds Meander 10 to 11 a.m.; Tea Lab 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
Matt & Connie Cookman’s 50 State Prison Tour live music noon at Westvale Manor, 2219 Fulton St.
Prodigal Posse Annual Chili Cookoff 5 to 7 p.m. at Parkview Church of the Nazarene, 911 S. Rangeline Road.
“Romeo & Juliet” 7:30 p.m. at The Alley Theatre, 923 Jackson St.
Alexandria
The Marvelous Wonderettes 7:30 p.m. at Alexandria First Baptist Church, 2107 S. Park Ave.
Elwood
Lenten Breakfast Series, 8 a.m., East Main Street Christian Church, 1800 Main St.
Frankton
Annual breakfast 8 to 10 a.m. at the Frankton Heritage Days building, corner of Walnut and Church streets.
Tenderloin dinner (curbside only) 4 to 7 p.m. at Frankton United Methodist Church, north side entrance.
Markleville
Chili cookoff 6 to 8 p.m. North Christian Church, 32 State St.
Middletown
Mountain oysters 11 a.m. until sold out at American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Muncie
Mercy Me 8 p.m. at Emens Auditorium on the campus of Ball State University.
SUNDAY
Anderson
The Price is Right Live! 3 p.m. at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino, 4500 Dan Patch Circle.
“Romeo & Juliet” 3:30 p.m. at The Alley Theatre, 923 Jackson St.
Anderson University Chorale Home Concert 6 p.m. at Park Place Church of God, 501 College Drive.
Alexandria
The Marvelous Wonderettes 3:30 p.m. at Alexandria Baptist Church, 2107 S. Park Ave.