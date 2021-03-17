Anderson
Shuffleboard tournament, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
The Alley Theatre presents “Amadeus,” 7:30-9:30 p.m., Anderson Center for the Arts, 32 W. 10th St.
Karaoke, 9 p.m.-1 a.m., Kettle Top Brewhouse, 1213 Meridian St.
Middletown
Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
New Castle
Show Choir Spectacular 2021, 7 p.m., Bundy Auditorium, 601 Parkview Drive.
