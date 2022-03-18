LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

Anderson

Arrival from Sweden – the Music of ABBA 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. at the Paramount Theatre Centre and Ballroom, 1124 Meridian Plaza.

St. Party’s Karaoke with DJ D–E-X 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Kettle Top Brewhouse, 1213 Meridian St.

Chesterfield

New York strip steak dinner 5 p.m. at Chesterfield American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.

Elwood

“Alice in Wonderland” presented by The Duck Creek Players 7 to 10 p.m. at the Historic Elwood Opera House, 202 S. Anderson St.

Middletown

Broasted fish dinners 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.

Tags

Trending Video