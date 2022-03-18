SATURDAY
Anderson
Poetry and Photo Contest, all day, Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
Spring Scavenger Hunt 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
Walking Stick Workshop, 1 p.m.; Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
Gaither Vocal Band “Something Good is About to Happen Tour with special guests Ladye Love Smith, Gene McDonald and Kevin Williams 6 to 8 p.m. Madison Park Church of God,
Elwood
“Alice in Wonderland” presented by The Duck Creek Players 7 to 10 p.m. at the Historic Elwood Opera House, 202 S. Anderson St.
Frankton
Frankton Heritage Days: Annual Pancake Breakfast 8 to 10 a.m. at Frankton Heritage Days Building.
Middletown
Mountain oyster dinners 11 a.m. until sold out at Middletown American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St. Hosted by the Sons of the American Legion.
Muncie
Indiana Cat Show 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 3705 S. Madison St.
SUNDAY
Elwood
Muncie
Indiana Cat Show 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 3705 S. Madison St.
