Anderson
Lenten Fish Fry, 5-7:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus, Columbian Hall, 1225 Main St. Carryouts available.
Dance (for all ages), 8-11 p.m., Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
Chesterfield
New York Strip steak dinner, 5 p.m., American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Lapel
Drive-thru soup supper, 4-7 p.m., Lapel Lions Building, 329 S. Main St.
Middletown
Broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.