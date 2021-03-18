LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

Anderson

Lenten Fish Fry, 5-7:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus, Columbian Hall, 1225 Main St. Carryouts available.

Dance (for all ages), 8-11 p.m., Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.

Chesterfield

New York Strip steak dinner, 5 p.m., American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.

Lapel

Drive-thru soup supper, 4-7 p.m., Lapel Lions Building, 329 S. Main St.

Middletown

Broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.

