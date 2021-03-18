Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Cloudy and windy with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.