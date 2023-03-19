MONDAY
Anderson
Sunrise Equinox Observance 7:40 a.m. at Circle Mound near the Woodland Shelter, Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
Walkers 8 a.m. to noon; chair yoga 2 p.m. at Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
Friendship Bracelet making 9 to 11 a.m. at Geater Center, 1611 Chase St.
Golden Age Euchre Club (55+) 11 a.m. at the UAW Hall, 2840 Madison Ave. (29th Street and Madison Avenue).
TUESDAY
Anderson
Walkers 8 a.m. to noon; cardio-drumming 5 p.m. at Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
Music and Movement for Pre-schoolers 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
Anderson Noon Exchange Meet and Greet 5 to 7 p.m. at Cultured Urban Winery, 1013 Meridian St.