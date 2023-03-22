Anderson
New Changing Station+ to distribute diapers and wipes (up to age 3 and must be registered), 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 2751 N. Scatterfield Road.
Chris Holland in concert 5 to 7 p.m. at Cultured Urban Winery, 1013 Meridian St.
Art Corner 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Geater Center, 1611 Chase St.
Shuffleboard tournament 6 p.m.; No Limit Texas Hold’em Tournament 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. buy-in; at American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
The Tomkat Brothers 7 p.m. at T.M. Norton’s Brewing Co., 3315 Cherry Road.
Chesterfield
Dance with DJ Buddy Patterson 6 p.m. at American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Elwood
“Pride and Prejudice” presented by the Duck Creek Players 7 p.m. at Historic Elwood Opera House, 202 S. Anderson St.
Fortville
Live music with Sass 7 to 9 p.m. at FoxGardin Kitchen, 215 S. Main St.
Middletown
Broasted chicken dinners 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.