Anderson
Anderson Museum of Art Women’s League meeting, 10 a.m.-noon, AMOA, 32 W. 10th St.
R and B line dancing, 7:30-8:30 p.m., Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
Chesterfield
Shuffleboard tournament, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Frankton
Beef-and-noodles dinner, 5:30 p.m.; bingo, 6-8 p.m., American Legion Post.
Muncie
Spring Break Fiesta 2021, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Muncie Children’s Museum, 515 S. High St.
