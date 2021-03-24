Go MAD
Events and activities scheduled for Thursday:
Anderson
• Shuffleboard tournament, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
• Karaoke, 9 p.m.-1 a.m., Kettle Top Brewhouse, 1213 Meridian St.
Indianapolis
• XZOOberance Spring Festival, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Indianapolis Zoo, 1200 W. Washington St. Reserved time-entry tickets are needed in advance.
Middletown
• Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.