Events and activities scheduled for Thursday:

Anderson

• Shuffleboard tournament, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.

• Karaoke, 9 p.m.-1 a.m., Kettle Top Brewhouse, 1213 Meridian St.

Indianapolis

• XZOOberance Spring Festival, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Indianapolis Zoo, 1200 W. Washington St. Reserved time-entry tickets are needed in advance.

Middletown

• Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.

