Anderson
• Drive-though homemade pie sale, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.,
East Lynn Christian Church, 522 E. 53rd St.
Lapel
• Deep, fried pork loin dinner, 5-7 p.m., Lapel American Legion Post 212, 1600 Main St.
Middletown
• Made-to-order breakfast, 7:30-10:30 a.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Muncie
• Glass Easter Egg Hunt, 10-11:45 a.m., Minnetrista, Oakhurst Gardens, 1200 N. Minnetrista Parkway.
New Castle
• The Bunny Hop and Go, 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Summit Lake State Park.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.