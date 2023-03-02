Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM EST FRIDAY THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of central Indiana, east central Indiana, north central Indiana and west central Indiana, including the following counties, in central Indiana, Boone, Clinton, Hamilton, Howard, Madison and Tipton. In east central Indiana, Delaware, Henry and Randolph. In north central Indiana, Carroll. In west central Indiana, Fountain, Montgomery, Tippecanoe and Warren. * WHEN...From 7 AM EST Friday through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Moderate to at times heavy rain will overspread much of Central Indiana late tonight, then persist through much of the day Friday. Rainfall totals of around 2 inches are currently forecast for the region. Locally higher amounts are possible. This amount of rain may cause flooding of low water crossings, creeks, and streams. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&