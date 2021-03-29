Go MAD
Tuesday, March 30
Events and activities scheduled for Tuesday:
Alexandria
Free soup, crackers and peanut butter sandwich, 5-7 p.m., basement of The Commons Theatre, 204 W. Church St. (use Canal Street entrance). Curbside pickup available.
|
Support local journalism
We are making critical coverage of the coronavirus available for free.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the latest news and information on this developing story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.