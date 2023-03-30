Anderson
Golden Age Euchre Club (55+) 11 a.m. at the UAW Hall, 2840 Madison Ave. (29th Street and Madison Avenue).
Lenten fish fry 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Knights of Columbus, Columbian Hall, 1225 Main St.
Shawn Richards 7 to 9 p.m. at Cultured Urban Winery, 1013 Meridian St.
Spring Into Dance 7:30 p.m. at Reardon Auditorium, 1105 E. Fifth St.
Gold City and Avenue Trio in concert, Epworth United Methodist Church, 105 W. 8th St., Matthews. Doors open 6 p.m., concert starts 7 p.m. Tickets $15 in advance online or at the door if available.