Anderson
Tai chi (“Shadowboxing”), 5:30-6:30 p.m., White River Shiatsu, Union Building, 1102 Central Ave.
R and B line dancing, 7:30-8:30 p.m., Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
Alexandria
Line dance lessons, 7 p.m., Eagles Lodge 1771, 217 E. Cleveland St.
Chesterfield
Shuffleboard tournament, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Frankton
Meatloaf dinner, 5:30-7 p.m.; bingo, 6-8 p.m., Frankton American Legion, 116 N. Washington St.
