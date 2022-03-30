Anderson
Church Basement Ladies: 20th Anniversary Tour, 3 and 7:30 p.m.; Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
Shuffleboard tournaments 6 p.m. at American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
Dance 6 p.m. at Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
Anderson University School of Music, Theatre and Dance presents: Wind Ensemble in Concert, 7:30 to 9 p.m. at A.U. York Performance Hall, University Blvd.
Middletown
Broasted chicken dinners 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Middletown American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.