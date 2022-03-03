LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

Anderson

The Art of Michelle Wood, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Anderson University’s Wilson Gallery, 1100 E. Fifth St.

March First Friday, 5 to 8 p.m., Collective Roots Local Market & Cafe, 1102 Central Ave.

March First Friday, 5 to 8 p.m., A Town Center, 1206 Meridian St.

DBS Tournament, 6 to 9 p.m., Gamer Dojo, 111 E. 10th St.

Chesterfield

New York Strip steak dinner, 5 p.m., American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.

Middletown

Broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.

