SATURDAY
Anderson
Church rummage sale 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Florida Station Church of God, 1045 W. 375N.
10th annual Walk a Mile 9 a.m. registration; walk, 10 a.m.; Reardon Auditorium, 1100 E. Fifth St. (on the campus of Anderson University.)
Chili cookoff, registration, 10 a.m.; awards, 2 p.m. at Mount Moriah Lodge 77 F&AM, 3921 Nichol Ave.
Spaghetti fundraiser dinner 4:30 to 7 p.m. at Bethany Christian Church, 1920 N. Rangeline Road. Proceeds to support mission trip.
“Sleeping Beauty” by the Anderson Young Ballet Theatre 7:30 p.m. at Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
Lapel
Lenten Breakfast Series, 8 a.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 217 E. Seventh St.
Muncie
Country flea market 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Delaware County Fairgrounds, 1210 N. Wheeling Ave.
Farmers Market 9 a.m. to noon at Minnetrista Museum & Gardens, 1200 N. Minnetrista Parkway.
Dimensions in Jazz Concert 7:30 p.m. at Sursa Hall, 1890 W. Riverside Ave. (on the campus of Ball State University).
SUNDAY
Anderson
“Sleeping Beauty” presented by the Anderson Young Ballet Theatre 2:30 p.m. at Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.