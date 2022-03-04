LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

SATURDAY

Anderson

Anderson Area Christian Men’s Lenten Breakfast Series 8 a.m. at United in Christ Church, 538 E. 31st St.

Annual Walk a Mile in My Shoes, doors open at 9 a.m., short inspirational presentation, 9:45 a.m. at Reardon Auditorium.

Yu-Gi-Oh Tournament 12:30 to 4 p.m. at Gamer Dojo, 111 E. 10th St.

Pokemon Tournament 5 to 8 p.m. at Gamer Dojo, 111 E. 10th St.

Euchre tournament 1 to 6 p.m. Anderson Eagles Aerie 174, 1315 Meridian St. Proceeds to benefit Secret Families of Madison County.

Animal Protection League’s Bowlathon, 5 to 8 p.m. at Championship Lanes, 1920 E. 53rd St.

“The Legend of MuLan” 7:30 p.m. Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.

The Marshall Tucker Band 50th Anniversary Tour with Dave Mason 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino, 4500 Dan Patch Circle.

Pendleton

All-you-can-eat breakfast, 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. at AMVETS Post 26, 939 S. Broadway. Hosted by Sons of AMVETS.

SUNDAY

Anderson

Indiana State Open Bowling Tournament 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Championship Lanes, 1920 E. 53rd St.

The Legend of Mulan 3 p.m. at Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.

Alexandria

“The Batman” 11:15 a.m., 3 and 7 p.m. at Alex Theatre, 407 N. Harrison St.

