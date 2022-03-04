SATURDAY
Anderson
Anderson Area Christian Men’s Lenten Breakfast Series 8 a.m. at United in Christ Church, 538 E. 31st St.
Annual Walk a Mile in My Shoes, doors open at 9 a.m., short inspirational presentation, 9:45 a.m. at Reardon Auditorium.
Yu-Gi-Oh Tournament 12:30 to 4 p.m. at Gamer Dojo, 111 E. 10th St.
Pokemon Tournament 5 to 8 p.m. at Gamer Dojo, 111 E. 10th St.
Euchre tournament 1 to 6 p.m. Anderson Eagles Aerie 174, 1315 Meridian St. Proceeds to benefit Secret Families of Madison County.
Animal Protection League’s Bowlathon, 5 to 8 p.m. at Championship Lanes, 1920 E. 53rd St.
“The Legend of MuLan” 7:30 p.m. Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
The Marshall Tucker Band 50th Anniversary Tour with Dave Mason 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino, 4500 Dan Patch Circle.
Pendleton
All-you-can-eat breakfast, 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. at AMVETS Post 26, 939 S. Broadway. Hosted by Sons of AMVETS.
SUNDAY
Anderson
Indiana State Open Bowling Tournament 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Championship Lanes, 1920 E. 53rd St.
The Legend of Mulan 3 p.m. at Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
Alexandria
“The Batman” 11:15 a.m., 3 and 7 p.m. at Alex Theatre, 407 N. Harrison St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.