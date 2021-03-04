Anderson
Lenten Fish Fry, 5-7:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus, Columbian Hall, 1225 Main St. Carry-outs available.
Fundraiser dance and silent auction for Shannon Purcell (Selleck) and her family after losing their home and contents on Feb. 21, 8-11 p.m., Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
Chesterfield
New York strip steak dinner, 5:30 p.m., American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Middletown
Broasted fish dinners and broasted frog leg dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Pendleton
Pendleton Artists Society’s First Friday event, 6-8:30 p.m., Gallery 119, 119 W. State St.
