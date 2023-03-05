MONDAY
Anderson
Walkers 8 a.m. to noon; chair yoga 2 p.m. at Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
Better Together (for children kindergarten through eighth grade) 4:45 to 5:45 p.m. at Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
24th Annual Art Association Student Show noon to 5 p.m. at Anderson Museum of Art, 32 Historic W. 10th St.
Anderson Parks and Recreation College and Career Fair 5 to 7 p.m. at Anderson High School, 4610 Madison Ave.
Line dancing for all ages 6 p.m. at Geater Center, 1611 Chase St.
TUESDAY
Anderson
Walkers 8 a.m. to noon; cardio-drumming 5 p.m. at Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
Music and Movement for Pre-Schoolers 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
24th Annual Art Association Student Show noon to 5 p.m. at Anderson Museum of Art, 32 Historic W. 10th St.
Anderson Parks and Recreation Basketball Skills Clinic 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Geater Center, 1611 Chase St.
Anderson Parks and Recreation Seed Swap 5 to 7 p.m. at Geater Center, 1611 Chase St.
Line dancing for all ages 7 p.m. at Geater Center, 1611 Chase St.
Frankton
Bicentennial History Presentations: Adams Township by Madison County Historian Stephen Jackson 6 to 7 p.m. at Frankton Community Library, 102 S. Church St.