Events and activities scheduled for Saturday:
Anderson
• Pershing Drive, 8 p.m., Eagles Lodge 174, 1315 Meridian St.
• Wicked 4Play, 9:30 p.m., Blaze Brew Pub, 1920 E. 53rd St.
Alexandria
• “Disney’s Raya and The Last Dragon,” 4:30-6 p.m., Alex Theatre, 407 N. Harrison St.
• Katrelle Band, 8-11 p.m., Eagles Lodge 1771, 217 E. Cleveland St.
Middletown
• Made-to-order breakfast, 7:30-10:30 a.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.