Anderson

Friend Day at North Anderson Wesleyan Church, 9 a.m.-noon, 1947 E. 240N.

Sakima District Pinewood Derby, noon, Whetstone Christian Church, 5940 Madison Ave.

CMA National Day of Prayer hosted by Prodigal Posse – CMA Chapter 1241, 3-5 p.m., Bethel United Methodist Church, 4011 W. 200S.

Middletown

Family Fun Night, 3-5 p.m. Middletown Church of the Nazarene, 698 N. Fifth St.

Noblesville

A Collaboration of Culture – Asante Children’s Theatre, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Conner Prairie, 13400 Allisonville Road.