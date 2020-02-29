Anderson
Friend Day at North Anderson Wesleyan Church, 9 a.m.-noon, 1947 E. 240N.
Sakima District Pinewood Derby, noon, Whetstone Christian Church, 5940 Madison Ave.
CMA National Day of Prayer hosted by Prodigal Posse – CMA Chapter 1241, 3-5 p.m., Bethel United Methodist Church, 4011 W. 200S.
Middletown
Family Fun Night, 3-5 p.m. Middletown Church of the Nazarene, 698 N. Fifth St.
Noblesville
A Collaboration of Culture – Asante Children’s Theatre, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Conner Prairie, 13400 Allisonville Road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.