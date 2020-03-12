Activities and events scheduled for Friday:
Anderson
- Collective Goods (formerly Books Are Fun) book sale, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Mezzanine, Community Hospital Anderson, 1515 N. Madison Ave. Sponsored by the Auxiliary.
- Friends of the Library book sale, noon-4:30 p.m., Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
- Student Juried Art Exhibition, 3-7 p.m., 2015 University Blvd. Free admission.
- Fish (cod) dinner, 5-7 p.m., Madison County Shrine Club, 2419 White St.
- Annual Lenten Fish fry, 5-7:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 1225 Main St.
- Welcome Home meal (beef stew) and program for all veterans, active service people and their families from Anderson and its surrounding area, 6 p.m., Anderson Church of the Brethren, 711 N. Scatterfield Road (enter the back door on the south side of the building).
- "Henry V," 7:30 p.m., Anderson Museum of Art, 32 W. 10th St. An Alley Theatre production.
Middletown
- Charcoal grilled or broasted pork chops, 5-8 p.m. (or sold out); broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Alexandria
- Alexandria Community Band Concerto Night, 7 p.m., auditorium, Alexandria-Monroe High School.
