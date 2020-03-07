Go MAD
Activities and events scheduled for Sunday:
Anderson
Doug Anderson concert, 10-11 a.m., Aletheia Fellowship & Ministry Center, 2505 Faith Drive.
Anderson Young Ballet Theatre presents “Alice in Wonderland,” 2:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
Lapel
All-you-can-eat breakfast, 7:30-10:30 a.m., Lapel American Legion.
Muncie
Armed Citizen Ladies Only — Basic Handgun Course, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., MTAC, 3800 E. McGalliard Road.
Pendleton
Simons’ Family Dine to Donate, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Sahms Smokehouse Barbecue, 250 W. Reformatory Road. Proceeds to the Simons’ family who lost everything in a recent house fire.
