Activities and events scheduled for Monday:
Anderson
- Golden Age euchre (50 and over), 11 a.m., UAW Hall, 2840 Madison Ave.
- “Nancy’s tenderloin sandwich,” 3:30-8 p.m., American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
- The Killbuck Photo Guild monthly meeting, 6:30 p.m., Community Hospital Education Center, 1923 N. Madison Ave.
Alexandria
- Chicken-and-noodles fundraiser luncheon, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Church Street Commons, 204 W. Church St.
Elwood
- Bingo, 6-8 p.m., American Legion, 220 Main St.
