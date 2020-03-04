LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

Anderson

Anderson Lions Club meeting, noon, First United Methodist Church, 1215 Jackson St.

Texas Hold’em tournament; cash game, 4 p.m.; tournament, 7 p.m. every Thursday, American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.

2020 Annual Fundraising Banquet hosted by First Choice for Women of Anderson, 6-8:30 p.m., 1124 Meridian St.

Middletown

Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.

Muncie

WINGS Annual Accessory Swap, 6-8 p.m., SouthSide Nazarene Church Muncie, 3500 W. Fuson Road.

Tags

Recommended for you