Activities and events scheduled for Friday:
Anderson
- Lenten Fish Fry and Grilled Salmon (while they last), carry-out, Knights of Columbus, 1225 Main St. Call 765-274-5311 to order.
- Extra Tailgate Food Distribution of Second Harvest Food Bank, 1-3 p.m., former Kmart parking lot, 2811 E. Nichol Ave.
Middletown
- Fish dinners and other menu items, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. (call-in and carry-out only), Middletown American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St. Call 765-354-4892 to order.
NOTE
Events and activities through Madison County and the surrounding area have been canceled or postponed for the immediate future due to concerns over the COVID-19 outbreak. During this time, The Herald Bulletin will have an updated list of postponements and cancellations available online at heraldbulletin.com. You’ll find it near the top of the homepage. We’ll also provide a list of new cancellations in the print edition as space allows.
