Anderson

Spring Fling Sale,” 9 a.m.-1 p.m., East Lynn Christian Church, 522 E. 53rd St.

Second Harvest Food Bank of East Central Indiana bonus tailgate distribution, 10 a.m. noon (while supplies last), former Kmart parking lot, 2811 E. Nichol Ave.

Student Juried Art Exhibition, 3-7 p.m., 2015 University Blvd. Free admission.

“Henry V,” 7:30 p.m., Anderson Museum of Art, 32 W. 10th St. An Alley Theatre production.

Markleville

Comedy Night, 6 p.m., North Christian Church, 32 N. State St.

Middletown

Community all-you-can-eat breakfast, 7:30-10:30 a.m., Middletown American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.

Events are subject to change. Visit heraldbulletin.com for updates on cancellations because of COVID-19 concerns.

