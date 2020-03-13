Anderson
Spring Fling Sale,” 9 a.m.-1 p.m., East Lynn Christian Church, 522 E. 53rd St.
Second Harvest Food Bank of East Central Indiana bonus tailgate distribution, 10 a.m. noon (while supplies last), former Kmart parking lot, 2811 E. Nichol Ave.
Student Juried Art Exhibition, 3-7 p.m., 2015 University Blvd. Free admission.
“Henry V,” 7:30 p.m., Anderson Museum of Art, 32 W. 10th St. An Alley Theatre production.
Markleville
Comedy Night, 6 p.m., North Christian Church, 32 N. State St.
Middletown
Community all-you-can-eat breakfast, 7:30-10:30 a.m., Middletown American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
