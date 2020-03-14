Activities and events scheduled for Sunday:Anderson
Anderson Gun & Knife Show hosted by Central Indiana Gun Shows, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., National Guard Armory, 125 S. Scatterfield Road.
Baked Potato Bar Luncheon, noon, Cross Roads United Methodist Church, 2000 N. Scatterfield Road. Fundraiser for the youth to earn money for church camp.
“Henry V,” 3 p.m., Anderson Museum of Art, 32 W. 10th St. An Alley Theatre production.
Yorktown
All Church Skating Party hosted by Yorktown Church of the Nazarene, 5-7 p.m., Anderson Roll Arena, 2711 Broadway St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.