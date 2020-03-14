LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

Activities and events scheduled for Sunday:Anderson

Anderson Gun & Knife Show hosted by Central Indiana Gun Shows, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., National Guard Armory, 125 S. Scatterfield Road.

Baked Potato Bar Luncheon, noon, Cross Roads United Methodist Church, 2000 N. Scatterfield Road. Fundraiser for the youth to earn money for church camp.

“Henry V,” 3 p.m., Anderson Museum of Art, 32 W. 10th St. An Alley Theatre production.

Yorktown

All Church Skating Party hosted by Yorktown Church of the Nazarene, 5-7 p.m., Anderson Roll Arena, 2711 Broadway St.