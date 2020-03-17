LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

GO MAD

Wednesday, March 18

Anderson

• Free sack lunches to those in need, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Anderson First Church of the Nazarene, 2300 Jackson St. Drive-thru pickup.

Frankton

• Bingo, every Wednesday, 6-8 p.m., American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington Ave.

CANCELLATIONS

A new list of cancellation announcements due to the coronavirus restrictions can be found on Page 3 and a full updated list online at heraldbulletin.com.

