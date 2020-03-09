Anderson
Anderson Noon Exchange Club to host Dining to Donate for supplies for deployed soldiers, all day, Applebee’s Restaurant, 53rd Street. Present flyer to server.
“Nancy’s tenderloin sandwich,” 3:30-8 p.m., American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
Student Juried Art Exhibition, 3-7 p.m., 2015 University Blvd. Free admission.
Senior euchre (60 and over), 5 p.m., Geater Center, 1611 Chase St.
Mario Day, 4 p.m., Greek’s Pizzeria, 6317 MLK Blvd. Buffet, Mario Kart tournament, costume contest and crafts.
