Anderson

Anderson Noon Exchange Club to host Dining to Donate for supplies for deployed soldiers, all day, Applebee’s Restaurant, 53rd Street. Present flyer to server.

“Nancy’s tenderloin sandwich,” 3:30-8 p.m., American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.

Student Juried Art Exhibition, 3-7 p.m., 2015 University Blvd. Free admission.

Senior euchre (60 and over), 5 p.m., Geater Center, 1611 Chase St.

Mario Day, 4 p.m., Greek’s Pizzeria, 6317 MLK Blvd. Buffet, Mario Kart tournament, costume contest and crafts.

