Events and activities scheduled for Monday:
Anderson
- “Nancy’s tenderloin sandwich,” 3:30-8 p.m., American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
Alexandria
- Chicken and Noodles Dinner and Raffle, all day, The Curve, 114 S. Park Ave. Fundraiser for Alexandria’s Main Street.
The following events have been canceled for Monday:
Anderson
- Parks and Recreation Department Spring Break Camp (through March 27)
- Madison County Historical Society Civil War Roundtable canceled
Noblesville
- Fifth District Congressional Primary Town Halls at Ivy Tech campus in Noblesville
