LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

Events and activities scheduled for Monday:

Anderson

  • “Nancy’s tenderloin sandwich,” 3:30-8 p.m., American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.

Alexandria

  • Chicken and Noodles Dinner and Raffle, all day, The Curve, 114 S. Park Ave. Fundraiser for Alexandria’s Main Street.

The following events have been canceled for Monday:

Anderson

  • Parks and Recreation Department Spring Break Camp (through March 27)
  • Madison County Historical Society Civil War Roundtable canceled

Noblesville

  • Fifth District Congressional Primary Town Halls at Ivy Tech campus in Noblesville

Tags

Recommended for you