Go MAD
Events scheduled for Wednesday:
Anderson
• Free sack lunches to those in need, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Anderson First Church of the Nazarene, 2300 Jackson St. Drive-thru pickup.
Muncie
• Blood drive in the parking lot of Commonway Church, 201 E. Charles St.
If you have an upcoming event that’s been canceled or postponed, send the information by email to newsroom@heraldbulletin.com with “Event Cancellation” in the subject line. Please include the event name, originally scheduled date and, if applicable, date of postponement.
For more information about submitting information, contact the newsroom at 622-1212.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.