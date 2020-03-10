Anderson
AHS Class of 1967 luncheon, noon, Riveria Maya Mexican Grill, 1721 E. 60th St.
Student Juried Art Exhibition, 3-7 p.m., 2015 University Blvd. Free admission.
Axton Betz Hamilton speaking about identity theft and also signing her book on the subject: “The Less They Know About Us”, 4 p.m., Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
W.O.W. Character Building, 5-7:30 p.m., The Salvation Army Church, 1615 Meridian St.
Frankton
Bingo, every Wednesday, 6-8 p.m., American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington Ave.
Middletown
Euchre tournament, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
