Activities and events scheduled for Tuesday:
Anderson
- Anderson High School Class of ‘63 luncheon, noon, Blaze Brew Pub (inside Championships Lanes).
- “Nancy’s tenderloin sandwich,” 3:30-8 p.m., American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
- Senior euchre (60 and over), 5 p.m., Geater Center, 1611 Chase St.
- Hope, Help and Healing group meeting, 6:30 p.m., fellowship hall, Main Street Church of God, 4211 Main St.
Knightstown
Mariachi night, 6 p.m., Los Charros D&G Mexican grill and bar, 15 N. Washington St.
