LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

Go MAD

Activities and events scheduled for Tuesday:

Anderson

  • Anderson High School Class of ‘63 luncheon, noon, Blaze Brew Pub (inside Championships Lanes).
  • “Nancy’s tenderloin sandwich,” 3:30-8 p.m., American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
  • Senior euchre (60 and over), 5 p.m., Geater Center, 1611 Chase St.
  • Hope, Help and Healing group meeting, 6:30 p.m., fellowship hall, Main Street Church of God, 4211 Main St.

Knightstown

Mariachi night, 6 p.m., Los Charros D&G Mexican grill and bar, 15 N. Washington St.

Tags

Recommended for you