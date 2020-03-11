Activities and events planned for Thursday:
Anderson
- Alzheimer’s Support Group meeting, 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., Community Education Center, 1923 N. Madison Ave.
- Collective Goods (formerly Books Are Fun) book sale, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Mezzanine, Community Hospital Anderson, 1515 N. Madison Ave. Sponsored by the Auxiliary.
- Anderson High School Class of 1947 monthly luncheon, 11:30 a.m., Perkins Restaurant, 5033 Scatterfield Road.
- Anderson High School Class of 1960 monthly luncheon, 11:30 a.m., Blaze Brew Pub located inside Championship Lanes.
- Student Juried Art Exhibition, 3-7 p.m., 2015 University Blvd. Free admission.
- Texas Hold’em tournament; cash game, 4 p.m.; tournament, 7 p.m. every Thursday, American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
- Iditarod sled dog race program with guest speaker Karen Land, 6-7:30 p.m., Cardinal Room, Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
- Purdue Club of Madison County game watch against the Ohio State Buckeyes, 6:30 p.m., Curve at Grandview.
- Friends of the Mounds State Park monthly meeting, 7 p.m., Nature Center.
- “Henry V,” 7:30 p.m., Anderson Museum of Art, 32 W. 10th St. An Alley Theatre production.
Middletown
- Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.