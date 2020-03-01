LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

Activities and events planned for Monday:

Anderson

  • Anderson High School Class of ‘51 luncheon, 11:30 a.m., Eva’s Pancake House, 831 Broadway.
  • “Nancy’s tenderloin sandwich,” 3:30-8 p.m., American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
  • Madison County historian Stephen Jackson speaking on the story involving the murder of the Alexandria chief of police in 1911, 6 p.m., Frankton Community Library.

Frankton

  • 36 Days, Alexandria 1911, 6-8 p.m., Frankton Community Library, 102 S. Church St.

Muncie

  • Prairie Creak Paranormal Society meeting, 7 p.m., The Guardian Brewing Company, 514 E Jackson St.

Tags

Recommended for you