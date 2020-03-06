Activities and events scheduled for Saturday:
Anderson
- Katie Jo Robinson, Indian Old School, Joshua Powell, Sonora, Doktra, The Sick Boy Method, D.R.L.N., and The States, doors open, 5 p.m.; show, 6 p.m.; The Renaissance Room, grand ballroom, Eagles Lodge 174, 1315 Meridian St.
- Seniors Dance, 5-8 p.m., American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
- Anderson Young Ballet Theatre presents “Alice in Wonderland,” 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
Lapel
- Anderson Area Christian Men’s Lenten Breakfast Series, 8 a.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 217 E. Seventh St.
Pendleton
- All-you-can-eat buffet breakfast, 7:30-10:30 a.m., AMVETS Post 26, 939 S. Broadway. Hosted by the Sons of AMVETS.
