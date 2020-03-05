Activities and events scheduled for Friday:
Anderson
- Operation Veteran Services, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Salvation Army, 1615 Meridian St. Free services assistance and lunch provided first Friday of every month.
- All-you-can-eat chicken dinner, 5-7 p.m., Madison County Shrine Club, 2419 White St.
- Fish fry, 5-7:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 1225 Main St.
- Valley Grove’s Cardinal Carnival, 5:30-8 p.m., Valley Grove Elementary School, 2160 S. 300E.
Chesterfield
- Christian Women United meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chesterfield Christian Church, 207 Plum St.
- Chicken-and-noodles dinner, 4-7 p.m., Chesterfield Christian Church, 207 E. Plum St. Proceeds to the church roof fund.
Middletown
- Broasted frog leg dinners (and fish), 11 a.m.-8 p.m. or until sold out, American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
