Anderson
3-in-1 rummage sale, Learning Tree child care clearance, tomato plants sale, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., New Horizons United Methodist Church, 611 E. 53rd St.
The Sunshine Craft Festival, 10 a.m.- 4 p.m., The Edge, 519 Golf Club Road.
Fairmount
Annual town rummage sale, 8 a.m., town of Fairmount.
Muncie
First outdoor farmers market of the season, 9 a.m.-noon, Minnetrista, 1200 N. Minnetrista Parkway.
“James the Giant Peach Jr.,” 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. Must call Box Office to reserve seats due to social distancing, Muncie Civic Theatre, 216 E. Main St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.