Anderson
Larry’s Legacy Culver’s Share Night 5 to 8 p.m. at Culver’s, 6386 S. Scatterfield Road.
Cornhole league 6 p.m. at Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
Karaoke with Elaine 7:30 p.m. at Anderson Eagles Lodge 174, 1315 Meridian St.
Alexandria
Beginner line dances 7 to 9 p.m. at Alexandria Eagles Lodge 1771, 217 E. Cleveland St.
Chesterfield
Dillin Hensley 9 p.m. to midnight at Monty’s Lounge, 28 W. Main St.
Frankton
Bingo 6 to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington St.
Markleville
“God Abundance Meal” by the Christian Women’s Fellowship (chicken and noodles) 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. lower fellowship hall, East Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), East Ind. 38.
Middletown
Euchre 6 p.m. at American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Brad Kiienschmidt Duo 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Belgian Horse Winery, 7200 W. 625N.