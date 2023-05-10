Anderson
New Changing Station+ to distribute diapers and wipes (up to age 3 and must be registered), 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 2751 N. Scatterfield Road.
Home Educated Day! (ages 9-13) 1 to 3 p.m. at Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
Poker 4 p.m.; shuffleboard, 6 p.m. at American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
“Newsies” presented by White River Christian Home Educator’s Drama Troupe 7 p.m. at Reardon Auditorium on the campus of Anderson University.
Elwood
The Duck Creek Players present: “Puss and Boots” 7 p.m. at the Historic Elwood Opera House, 202 S. Anderson St.
Middletown
Broasted chicken dinners 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.