Anderson

R and B line dancing, 7:30-8:30 p.m., Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.

Alexandria

Line dance lessons, 7-9 p.m., American Legion Post 1771, 217 E. Cleveland St.

Chesterfield

Shuffleboard tournaments, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.

Frankton

Lasagna dinner, 5:30 p.m.; bingo, 6-8 p.m.; Frankton American Legion, 116 N. Washington St.

Markleville

Christian Women’s Fellowship’s monthly “God Abundance Meal” (chicken-and-noodles dinner), 11 a.m.-1 p.m., lower fellowship hall, East Christian Church, 124 Main St.

Middletown

Euchre, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.

