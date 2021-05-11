Anderson
R and B line dancing, 7:30-8:30 p.m., Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
Alexandria
Line dance lessons, 7-9 p.m., American Legion Post 1771, 217 E. Cleveland St.
Chesterfield
Shuffleboard tournaments, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Frankton
Lasagna dinner, 5:30 p.m.; bingo, 6-8 p.m.; Frankton American Legion, 116 N. Washington St.
Markleville
Christian Women’s Fellowship’s monthly “God Abundance Meal” (chicken-and-noodles dinner), 11 a.m.-1 p.m., lower fellowship hall, East Christian Church, 124 Main St.
Middletown
Euchre, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
