Anderson
Friends of the Library book sale 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. third floor, Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
Walk Across America Challenge 2 to 4 p.m. at Sugar Fork Crossing, 1745 E. 67th St.
Shuffleboard 6 p.m. at American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
Rescue Pawty 6 to 9 p.m. at Anderson Country Club. Event by the Anderson Animal Protection League.
Live music with Kara Cole 7 p.m. T.M. Nortons Brewing Co., 3315 Cherry Road.
Middletown
Broasted chicken dinners 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.