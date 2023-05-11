LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

Anderson

Pulled pork dinner hosted by the youth group, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. at North Anderson Wesleyan Church, 1947 E. 240N.

Golden Age Euchre Club (55+) 11 a.m. at the UAW Hall, 2840 Madison Ave. (29th Street and Madison Avenue).

“The Adventures of Alice in Wonderland” 3 to 5 p.m. at Reardon Auditorium, 1100 E. Fifth St.

Chicken fry 5 to 7:30 p.m. in the Columbian Hall of the Knights of Columbus, 1225 Main St.

“Newsies” presented by White River Christian Home Educator’s Drama Troupe 7 p.m. at Reardon Auditorium on the campus of Anderson University.

Emma Williams 7 p.m. at Cultured Urban Winery, 1013 Meridian St.

Elwood

The Duck Creek Players present: “Puss ’N Boots” 7 p.m. at the Historic Elwood Opera House, 202 S. Anderson St.

Muncie

Garden Fair 4 to 8 p.m. at Minnetrista Museum & Gardens, 1200 N. Minnetrista Parkway.

Bike Night 6:30 to 9 p.m. featuring the Boggy Branch Band at Benson Motorcycles, 6410 W. McGalliard Road.

Pendleton

Mystic Waters grand opening noon to 6 p.m. at Mystic Waters campground, 5435 W. Ind. 38.

Tags

Trending Video