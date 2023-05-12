SATURDAY
Anderson
Cadet Pancake Breakfast 7 to 11 a.m. at Lafayette Township Volunteer Fire Department, 3235 N. 100W.
Run+Walk 6K for Art 9 a.m. Anderson Speedway, 1311 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Farmers Market 9 a.m. to noon at Anderson Farmers Market, 1102 Central Ave.
Anderson Sertoma Mayor’s Cup Grand Prix in downtown Anderson.
Friends of Mounds State Park native plant sale 10 a.m., pool house lawn, Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
“Newsies” presented by White River Christian Home Educator’s Drama Troupe 2 p.m. at Reardon Auditorium on the campus of Anderson University.
The Jackson Southernaires of Jackson, Mississippi concert, doors open, 5:30 p.m.; concert, 6:30 p.m. at Anderson Zion Baptist Church, 2008 Rev. J.T. Menifee St. Proceeds to the church’s summer youth program.
Mother & Son Sneaker Ball 6 to 9 p.m. at UAW Local 1963, 2840 Madison Ave.
Ohio Wheelmen Series 7:30 p.m. at Anderson Speedway, 1311 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Donnie Baker (postponed from Jan. 14) 8 p.m. Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino, 4500 Dan Patch Circle.
Alexandria
Madison County Master Gardener Plant & Rummage Sale 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the 4-H Farm Bureau Building, 512 E. Fourth St.
Elwood
Spring Market 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 10099 N. Ind. 37.
The Duck Creek Players present: “Puss and Boots” 7 p.m. at the Historic Elwood Opera House, 202 S. Anderson St.
Frankton
Fish/chicken fry, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington St. Proceeds to veterans.
Muncie
Country Village/Creekwood Neighborhood Association spring garage sale 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Country Village, three miles north of Muncie.
Pendleton
Pendleton Jeep Jam 4 to 9 p.m. at Falls Park, 299 Falls Park Drive.
SUNDAY
Anderson
Anderson Sertoma Mayor’s Cup Grand Prix in downtown Anderson.
Spring Mushroom Seek! 1 p.m. at Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
Pendleton
Mother’s Day Tea 3 p.m. at Mystic Waters Campground, 5435 W. Ind. 38.