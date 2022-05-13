SATURDAY
Anderson
Post Office food drive – place non-perishable food items by your mailbox.
Anderson Farmers Market 8 a.m. to noon, Collective Roots Local Market & Cafe, 1102 Central Ave.
Mayor’s Cup Grand Prix 9 a.m. Ninth and Tenth streets at Central Avenue.
The One Six Mix Mural Run+Walk For Art, 9 a.m. to noon, Dickmann Town Center, 1135 Meridian St.
Seventh annual Bike Blessing; 10 a.m. registration/continental breakfast; bike blessing, 11:15 a.m.; kickstands up, noon; Wallace Temple A.M.E. Zion Church, 1518 Forkner St.
Auditions for “The Producers,” 1 to 3 p.m. at Anderson’s Mainstage Theatre, 925 Jackson St.
Chicken fry, 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Knights of Columbus, 1225 Main St.
Spring Championships 5 to 10 p.m. at Anderson Speedway, 1311 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Anderson Preparatory Academy Fine Arts Gala, 7 p.m.; 101 W. 29th St.
Alexandria
Madison County Master Gardener plant/rummage sale, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the 4-H Building behind Beulah Park.
Pendleton
Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-noon; Falls Park Drive.