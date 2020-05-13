Middletown
• Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Thunder possible. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Thunder possible. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: May 13, 2020 @ 7:43 pm
Middletown
• Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Events and activities through Madison County and the surrounding area have been canceled or postponed for the immediate future due to concerns over the COVID-19 outbreak. If you have an upcoming event that’s been canceled or postponed, send the information by email to newsroom@heraldbulletin.com with “Event Cancellation” in the subject line. Please include the event name, originally scheduled date and, if applicable, date of postponement. For more information about submitting information, contact the newsroom at 622-1212.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
|
Support local journalism
We are making critical coverage of the coronavirus available for free.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the latest news and information on this developing story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.